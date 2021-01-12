Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Gap Up to $1.28

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.43. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 677 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

