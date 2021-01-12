salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after acquiring an additional 386,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.97.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,689,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.97. The company has a market cap of $197.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $213,857.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,999 shares of company stock valued at $54,868,674. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.