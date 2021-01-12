SalmonSwap Price Hits $0.14 (SAL)

SalmonSwap (CURRENCY:SAL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One SalmonSwap token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges. SalmonSwap has a total market cap of $135,122.63 and $1,939.00 worth of SalmonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SalmonSwap has traded 30% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SalmonSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00041505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00371971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.56 or 0.04280682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SalmonSwap Profile

SalmonSwap is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. SalmonSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SalmonSwap’s official Twitter account is @SalariumPayroll . The official website for SalmonSwap is salmonswap.io

Buying and Selling SalmonSwap

SalmonSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalmonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SalmonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SalmonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SalmonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SalmonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.