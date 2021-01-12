Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.
Shares of Samsung Electronics stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.14. Samsung Electronics has a 12-month low of $1,400.00 and a 12-month high of $2,450.00.
About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.
