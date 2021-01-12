Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Samsung Electronics stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.14. Samsung Electronics has a 12-month low of $1,400.00 and a 12-month high of $2,450.00.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsung Electronics will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

