Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Gap Up to $0.76

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.93. Sanchez Midstream Partners shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 3,220 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63.

Get Sanchez Midstream Partners alerts:

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.