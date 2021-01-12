SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,071. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

About SandRidge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

