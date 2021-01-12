SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,071. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
About SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
Read More: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.