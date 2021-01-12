Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 522.5% from the December 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sandvik stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.77. 111,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,497. Sandvik has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sandvik will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

