Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €78.00 Price Target

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BASF SE (BAS.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €64.34 ($75.70).

ETR:BAS opened at €67.55 ($79.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion and a PE ratio of -31.61. BASF SE has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €66.98 ($78.80).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

