Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €40.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVK. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.47 ($32.31).

FRA EVK opened at €27.04 ($31.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €26.28 and a 200-day moving average of €24.08. Evonik Industries AG has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

