Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) to Underperform

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RDSMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

RDSMY stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

