Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to “Outperform”

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $149.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $635.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

