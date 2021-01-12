Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Down 85.7% in December

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SCZC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. 69,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.87. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

