Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $5.10. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 22,619,798 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £76.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.47.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

In other news, insider David Archer sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.