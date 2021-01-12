SBA Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,587 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,268% compared to the typical volume of 116 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $260.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,627.15 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.55 and a 200 day moving average of $298.03.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.