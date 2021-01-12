Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) shot up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.98. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $349.18 million for the quarter.

About Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

