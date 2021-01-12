Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.92.

SNDR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,132,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,616,000 after buying an additional 311,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 197,624 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Schneider National by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,325,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 118,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Schneider National by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 157,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

