Schroders plc (SDR.L) (LON:SDR) Insider Richard Keers Buys 6 Shares

Schroders plc (SDR.L) (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,538 ($46.22) per share, for a total transaction of £212.28 ($277.35).

Schroders plc (SDR.L) stock traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,483 ($45.51). 115,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,659. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,313.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,983.75. The firm has a market cap of £7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.12. Schroders plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,711 ($22.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) target price on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,737.40 ($35.76).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

