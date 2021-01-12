Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.14

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 58480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

