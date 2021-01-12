Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.48. 19,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 19,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

