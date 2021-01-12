Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.2% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 585.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,688. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48.

