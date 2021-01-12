Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is McAdam LLC’s 5th Largest Position

McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,990 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 6.6% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $43,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 56,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,396. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

