ScION Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) Trading 1% Higher

ScION Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)’s share price traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.60. 82,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 192,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

About ScION Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

There is no company description available for Scion Tech Growth I.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.