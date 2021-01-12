Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Short Interest Update

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,500 shares, a growth of 460.5% from the December 15th total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCRF opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Score Media and Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.