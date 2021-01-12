Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) (CVE:SGN) Trading Down 6.7%

Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) (CVE:SGN) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 75,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

Scorpio Gold Co. (SGN.V) (CVE:SGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.91 million during the quarter.

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Ridge and Goldwedge. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

