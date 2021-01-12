Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Trading Down 2.9%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 8,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 8,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc and its subsidiaries develop, market, and sell household and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Household Products and Personal Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; and stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet name.

