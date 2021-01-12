Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.99 ($84.69).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €64.40 ($75.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90. Scout24 AG has a 52-week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.45.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

