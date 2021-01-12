ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM) Trading Up 1.4%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 15,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 44,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM)

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd. and changed its name to ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

