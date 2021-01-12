ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM) Trading Up 1.4%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 15,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 44,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd. and changed its name to ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

