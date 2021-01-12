SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) traded up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.34. 144,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 144,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The firm has a market cap of $78.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 148.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 401.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SEACOR Marine by 43.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SEACOR Marine by 274.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

