SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) traded up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.34. 144,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 144,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
The firm has a market cap of $78.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter.
SEACOR Marine Company Profile (NYSE:SMHI)
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.
