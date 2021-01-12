Seagate Technology (STX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/7/2021 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/28/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 39,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $2,387,385.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 617,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $37,215,882.75. Insiders have sold a total of 3,841,867 shares of company stock valued at $234,245,521 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,387,000 after purchasing an additional 194,167 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,734,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

