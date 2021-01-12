Seaport Global Securities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VVV. BidaskClub raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Valvoline by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,189,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after acquiring an additional 828,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,889,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $50,659.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,067.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.