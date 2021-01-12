SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPNE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $445.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.05. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 24.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SeaSpine by 120.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaSpine by 55.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SeaSpine by 250.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

