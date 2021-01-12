Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Trading Down 0.2%

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 300.50 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.95). Approximately 459,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 530,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303 ($3.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54. The stock has a market cap of £976.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 298.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 276.42.

In other news, insider Michael Brown purchased 334,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £886,430.30 ($1,158,126.86).

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

