Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

STB stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 910 ($11.89). 9,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,229. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,700 ($22.21). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 902.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 731.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

