Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.
STB stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 910 ($11.89). 9,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,229. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,700 ($22.21). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 902.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 731.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.
