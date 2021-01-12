Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a report on Monday.

Get Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:STB traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 910 ($11.89). 9,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,229. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.57 million and a PE ratio of 8.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 904.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 733.98. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a one year low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,700 ($22.21).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.