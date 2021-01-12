Seigniorage Shares Hits Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $717,038.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00025027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00112564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00267394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00063234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.