Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 778,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIHS stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. Senmiao Technology has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

