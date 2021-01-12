Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Sentivate has a market cap of $10.79 million and $229,576.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00041722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00375530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.77 or 0.04259134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.