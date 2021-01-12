Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $209.99

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$209.99 and last traded at C$202.12, with a volume of 2201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$202.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$526.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$173.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$143.10.

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$10.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.88 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

