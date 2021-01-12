Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.40 ($2.33).

Shares of LON:SRP traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 125.30 ($1.64). The company had a trading volume of 2,064,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,096. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.09. Serco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24).

In other Serco Group plc (SRP.L) news, insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

