Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) Shares Gap Up to $0.62

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.70. Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 248,155 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$147.87 million and a PE ratio of -23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31.

About Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

