SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Update

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSLF opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. SFS Group has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $114.80.

Get SFS Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SFS Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation and bracket logic solutions; brake systems; clip nuts; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; furniture fittings; hard disk drives; and thread inserts and spacer bushings.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.