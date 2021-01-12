Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading Up 11.8%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.81 and last traded at $101.55. Approximately 1,528,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 750,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. BidaskClub cut Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.81 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.14.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 484,296 shares of company stock valued at $37,168,332. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 12.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.