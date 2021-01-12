Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the December 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

SHCAY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. 23,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.20. Sharp has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.10.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sharp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

