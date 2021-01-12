(SHGFF) (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

(SHGFF) (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 542.3% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SHGFF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 384,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,029. (SHGFF) (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

Get (SHGFF) alerts:

About (SHGFF)

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based cannabis healthcare technology platform. It connects patients, physicians, and suppliers for the purposes of assessment, qualification, registration, and access to medication. It operates through the United States and Canada segments.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for (SHGFF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (SHGFF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.