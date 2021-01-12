Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday.

SAEYY stock remained flat at $$19.50 during midday trading on Tuesday.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

