Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAEYY stock remained flat at $$19.50 during midday trading on Tuesday.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.