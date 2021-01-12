Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 11,900.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 10.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,058.93.

SHOP stock opened at $1,177.64 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,112.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,024.44. The firm has a market cap of $143.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,930.53, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

