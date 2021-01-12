Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LON QTX traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 405.75 ($5.30). The stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,463. Quartix Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £194.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 382.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.56.

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the United States. The company operates through two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; real-time alerts; and customized tracking solutions and services.

