Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
LON QTX traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 405.75 ($5.30). The stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,463. Quartix Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £194.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 382.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.56.
