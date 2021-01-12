Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of CLG stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 630 ($8.23). 167,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 560.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 450.52. Clipper Logistics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 661 ($8.64). The stock has a market cap of £641.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95.

Get Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) alerts:

About Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.