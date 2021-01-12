Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) (LON:MPAC)

Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) (LON:MPAC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
LON:MPAC traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 515 ($6.73). The stock had a trading volume of 68,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,396. The stock has a market cap of £103.88 million and a P/E ratio of 22.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 437.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 343.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mpac Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 161.50 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.92).
