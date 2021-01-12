Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) (LON:MPAC)

Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) (LON:MPAC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LON:MPAC traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 515 ($6.73). The stock had a trading volume of 68,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,396. The stock has a market cap of £103.88 million and a P/E ratio of 22.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 437.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 343.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mpac Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 161.50 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

About Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L)

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions , turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

