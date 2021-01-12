Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) alerts:

BREE stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 87 ($1.14). 967,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.17. Breedon Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 61.50 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.50 ($1.33).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.